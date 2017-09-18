You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A toddler was not seriously injured after being ejected from a car during a crash on Interstate 40 Monday evening.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a medical condition caused the driver of the car to side-swipe a guard rail and another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-40 at about 7 p.m..

The vehicle then traveled across the median, struck a pole and overturned in the westbound lanes, ejecting the driver’s 4-year-old son.

Authorities said the 4-year-old was not properly restrained in his car seat. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver and her 12-year-old daughter were extracted from the car and were not seriously injured.

The crash closed I-40 near U.S. Highway 70 for about an hour Monday evening.