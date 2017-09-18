Toddler not seriously injured after ejection from car in I-40 crash
Posted 29 minutes ago
Updated 17 minutes ago
Garner, N.C. — A toddler was not seriously injured after being ejected from a car during a crash on Interstate 40 Monday evening.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a medical condition caused the driver of the car to side-swipe a guard rail and another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-40 at about 7 p.m..
The vehicle then traveled across the median, struck a pole and overturned in the westbound lanes, ejecting the driver’s 4-year-old son.
Authorities said the 4-year-old was not properly restrained in his car seat. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver and her 12-year-old daughter were extracted from the car and were not seriously injured.
The crash closed I-40 near U.S. Highway 70 for about an hour Monday evening.
