— A 22-month-old died Saturday following a Friday afternoon crash in Franklin County.

Authorities said a car was traveling in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 401 near Louisburg when a car in a lane designated for right turns only decided to go straight and clipped the front of the car in southbound lane, causing it to cross the center line and side swipe a car traveling northbound.

The crash caused the car originally traveling in the southbound lane to flip and land in a creek bed, troopers said. The 22-month-old in that car was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries and died early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the driver of the car that was traveling northbound was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, including shattered hips and broken bones.

Samar Ferd Jurdi, 20, the driver of the car that was originally in the turning lane, was charged with DWI for marijuana use and driving without a license.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation and more charges are expected.