You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/175L5

— A Fayetteville woman was charged with driving while impaired after a Sunday night crash injured her 2-year-old grandson.

Authorities said Sharon Denise McClellan, 47, of the 600 block of Wallaby Court, was driving on Cutchen Lane just after 11 p.m. when a Cadillac turning left from Cliffdale Road turned into her path.

The Cadillac was hit on the rear passenger side.

Police said McClellan’s blood-alcohol level registered at .11 on a Breathalyzer test. Under state law, a person is considered impaired with a blood-alcohol level of .08.

Authorities said McClellan’s grandson was not in a car seat at the time of the crash. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

McClellan was charged with DWI, misdemeanor child abuse, child restraint violation, driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle without insurance.