Local News

Toddler found face-down in Spring Lake pool

Posted 45 minutes ago
Updated 23 minutes ago

Spring Lake, N.C. — A 2-year-old Spring Lake girl was taken to an area hospital after being found face-down in a pool Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the girl was being watched by her grandmother at a home on Lee Street when she was found just before 3:30 p.m.

The girl’s condition was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all