Local News
Toddler found face-down in Spring Lake pool
Posted 45 minutes ago
Updated 23 minutes ago
Spring Lake, N.C. — A 2-year-old Spring Lake girl was taken to an area hospital after being found face-down in a pool Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said the girl was being watched by her grandmother at a home on Lee Street when she was found just before 3:30 p.m.
The girl’s condition was unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
