— A 2-year-old Spring Lake girl was taken to an area hospital after being found face-down in a pool Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the girl was being watched by her grandmother at a home on Lee Street when she was found just before 3:30 p.m.

The girl’s condition was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.