— A toddler has drowned after getting into a neighbor's swimming pool with some other children in North Carolina.

Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Linda Thompson told local outlets that the drowning occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Thompson says other children with the 2-year-old boy ran for help.

Thompson says the children entered the pool without the owner's permission.

Neighbors pulled the child from the water and performed CPR until emergency services arrived. Thompson said paramedics also tried to revive the child but were unsuccessful.

The child's name has not been released.

No one else was hurt.