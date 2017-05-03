Raleigh, N.C. — After two relatively quiet days at the Legislative Building in the wake of crossover week, lawmakers will party Wednesday with the national champion University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill men's basketball team.
The House and the Senate will meet in a joint session to adopt a resolution honoring the Tar Heels for winning the NCAA Tournament last month.
After the honorables finish with their lofty praise, Senate budget writers will return to the task of drawing up their 2017-18 spending plan, which will likely be rolled out next week.
The only other meeting on Wednesday's legislative calendar is for the Senate Pensions, Retirement and Aging Committee, which will discuss a proposal to turn the state pension system into a 401(k) plan for new state employees.
