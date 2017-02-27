@NCCapitol

Today@NCCapitol (Feb. 27): Remembering Rep. Luebke

Tags:

Posted 5:00 a.m. today

Rep. Paul Luebke speaks in support of HB184

By Mark Binker

Raleigh, N.C. — Members of the state House will take time Monday to remember Rep. Paul Luebke, D-Durham, who died from lymphoma in October.

Luebke served for more than 25 year in the state House and was known as a liberal tribune in the chamber, often chastising Republicans and fellow Democrats alike for legislation he saw as counter to the best interests of working-class people. His most prominent post in the chamber was as a co-chairman of the House Finance Committee.

The House floor session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Senate is scheduled to hold no votes during a skeleton session at 4 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is in Washington, D.C., for the National Governors Association winter meeting.

THE WEEK AHEAD: More fights over repealing House Bill 2 and the Senate's ability to confirm cabinet nominees lie ahead this week.

Late Friday, Cooper asked the courts to quash a subpoena seeking to compel Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall to testify at a confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, advocates on all sides of House Bill 2 have been jockeying behind the scenes ever since House members rolled out a potential compromise to repeal and replace the controversial measure dealing with LGBT rights and the use of bathrooms by transgender individuals.

Cooper put out a social media post and video Sunday afternoon saying Republicans needed to "come to the table" to seek a solution, which drew a rebuke from the Republican who led the effort to draft the compromise bill. Rep. Chuck McGrady, R-Henderson, accused the governor of undermining efforts to come to detente on House Bill 2.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Meet the Authors
Contributors