— A pay raise for Durham police and firefighters will be discussed Thursday by the city council after a recent study showed they were paid less than surrounding cities.

Starting salaries for police and firefighters in the city haven't been changed since 2008, and currently, new recruits in both departments are offered a starting salary of $33,000. Starting pay for the same positions in cities like Raleigh, Cary and Greensboro range from $4,000 to $12,000 more than the Bull City.

Both Durham police and Durham firefighters are paid below the market average, according to the study, which leads employees to search for higher paying jobs in other cities.

Turnover at the Durham Police Department clocked in around 10 percent for the previous year, which the study attributes in part to the lower salaries. The turnover rate for firefighters wasn't as high, but when people leave, they head for higher pay in cities like Charlotte and Greensboro, the study showed.

A number of new pay options will be presented at the council's 1 - 4 p.m. meeting. The council can then choose to adopt one of the options and put it into use in a few days.