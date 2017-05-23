You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After seven months in its new location, Tir na Nog will close its doors next week in downtown Raleigh.

Former manager and unarguably the heart of Tir na Nog and the city's Irish community, Annie Britton-Nice, announced via Facebook late Tuesday that the pub will be closing on May 31 and parting ways with its sister pub, London Bridge.

Located at 108 Hargett St., Tir na Nog was operating in an extension to London Bridge Pub. In the wake of the closure, the space will revert back to an extension of London Bridge Pub.

"It has been a pleasure to host Annie and her team, to work with our Irish sister pub these last seven months," London Bridge Pub owners said in a statement. "Please join us as we make the transition and celebrate the time we have shared together. "

Despite the closure, Britton-Nice isn't giving up on Tir na Nog's future.

"The dream has not died, it is simply on hold, while I look for investors, and a large space with a working kitchen. And then we can get back to the drawing board," Britton-Nice wrote. "I will host pop-up Tir na nOg events while we wait."

Britton-Nice encouraged people to come out to Thursday's Kilt Night and bring canned goods for the local food bank.

Tir na Nog was open for 18 years at its previous location at 218 S. Blount St. In November 2015, Pete Pagano announced that the pub would be closing.

Britton-Nice keep the spirit alive through a series of Tir na Nog pop-up events at various restaurants and bars in the ares until the partnership with London Bridge Pub.

Bida Manda owners Vansana and Vanvisa Nolintha and friend Patrick Woodson have opened Brewery Bhavana, a brewery, taproom, dim sum restaurant and flower shop in the old Tir na Nog space.