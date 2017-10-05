You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— People in the crowd in Las Vegas during Sunday's mass shooting made split second decisions about how to help the injured. In light of the tragic event, law enforcement officers are stressing the importance of knowing basic tips that can save lives.

Wake County's Assistant EMS Chief Jeff Hammerstein says the help a victim receives before first responders arrive is key.

"Bleeding, that's a significant issue and it can be one of the most dangerous things and it’s easy to be prepared to help with that," Hammerstein said.



"It is possible for someone to frankly bleed to death before we can get there and do anything about it"





The most important first step is to apply direct and firm pressure.



"So it’s a matter of grabbing bulky cloth of any kind, if you've got a shirt you can put on and hold, something like this towel is perfect for this task, and its holding firm tight pressure and not turning it loose," he said.

Good options to absorb blood are cotton clothing or feminine hygiene products.

First responders carry ready-made tourniquets they apply tightly above the wound, but civilians can use whatever they have available, like a belt or a scarf.



"What we're going for is turning it a time or two until we see the bleeding stop, that's when we know its controlled," Hammerstein said.

One thing a professional tourniquet has that's important, is a garrot, or a stick to tighten it. Civilians can make this with something as ordinary as a pen.

Hammerstein is convinced everyone is capable of helping.



"As horrific as these situations may be, and as emotional as they may be when you're focused on a task that you need to complete to help somebody with that, that's helping you work through this issue too," he said.

People in Las Vegas applied these techniques, instinctively with no training, to strangers, and in many cases saved lives.