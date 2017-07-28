You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Is your lawn getting a little crunchy in the summer heat?

The hot July weather coupled with low rainfall totals has left lawns and gardens thirsty for a drink.

"We are in a pretty significant (rain) deficit," said WRAL meteorologist Gardner said. "We had 2.1 inches for the month of July, and we're almost 2 inches behind for the month."

Gardner said a rain gauge can help keep lawns healthy when supplementing normal rainfall with a sprinkler.

Tips to keep your lawn at its greenest:

– Use a rain gauge to keep track of how much water your lawn gets

– Make sure your lawn gets 1 inch of water per week, whether it comes from rain or a sprinkler

– Water in the morning before the heat of the day. Otherwise, much of the water is lost to evaporation

– If using a sprinkler, only water once per week. Watering more at one time allows the water to soak down into the soil to promote longer roots, which will help keep the grass from drying out