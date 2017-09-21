You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/199oo

— Early voting starts Thursday for the Oct. 10 municipal primaries and elections in many area cities, including Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Fayetteville.

Early voting, municipal elections info

Among other races, voters will decide on a new Durham mayor for the first time in 16 years, while voters will also determine whether Raleigh will have another $206 million to improve city streets.

The deadline to register to vote for the October election has already passed, but people can still register and cast ballots during early voting. The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 3.

Early voting times and locations vary by county, so check with your county board of elections to find out where or when you can cast a ballot before Oct. 10.

Raleigh

Mayor Nancy McFarlane faces two opponents as she seeks her fourth two-year term. Charles Francis, an attorney and businessman, is backed by the county Democratic Party, while Paul Fitts, a mortgage lender who previously ran for seats on the City Council and the Wake County Board of Commissioners, has the support of the county Republican Party.

All City Council members are running for re-election, aside from Mary-Ann Baldwin, who held an at-large seat for the past decade.

Councilman Russ Stephenson faces six challengers for the two at-large seats. Others running are Shelia Alamin-Khashoggi, who runs a family resource center; Rob Axtell, who works in the multi-family housing business; community organizer Zainab Baloch; attorney Stacy Miller; environmental fundraiser Nicole Stewart; and real estate broker Robert Ward IV.

In District A, which includes much of north Raleigh, Councilman Dickie Thompson is running against real estate broker Alex Moore.

In District B, which covers northeast Raleigh, former Councilman John Odom tries to regain his seat against incumbent Councilman David Cox, who narrowly defeated Odom two years ago.

In District C, which includes east and southeast sections of the city, Councilman Corey Branch faces four challengers: James Bledsoe, a state corrections officer; magazine publisher Crash Gregg; coffee shop owner Jeff Stewart; and businessman Olen Watson.

In District D, which covers downtown and southwest Raleigh, Councilwoman Kay Crowder is running against B.J. Plott.

In District E, which covers northwest Raleigh, Councilman Bonner Gaylord faces Stef Mendell, a communications professional, and Derek Walker.

Raleigh voters also will be asked whether to authorize $206.7 million in bonds for street improvements, including widening Six Forks Road, Leesville Road, Atlantic Avenue, Poole Road, Rock Quarry Road and Blue Ridge Road.

Cary

Three seats are up for grabs on the Town Council, with incumbents seeking re-election in each of the races.

Councilman Ed Yerha faces two challengers for his at-large seat: Jeff de Deugd and George McDowell, a retired lawyer.

In District A, which covers western Cary, Councilwoman Jennifer Robinson is running against Majid Mohadjer and Radha Ravi Varma, a software developer and real estate broker and investor.

In District C, which covers southeastern Cary, Councilman Jack Smith faces Ken Presting.

Durham

Mayor Bill Bell is stepping down after eight terms, meaning Durham voters will elect a new mayor for the first time since 2001 in November. The Oct. 10 election serves as a primary for the mayoral and City Council races, so the top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 7 election.

Seven people are running for mayor: City Councilman Steve Schewel, businessman and former Councilman Farad Ali, retired police officer Tracy Drinker, entrepreneur Pierce Freelon, retired business owner Michael Johnson, tax preparer Shea Ramirez and retired financial analyst Sylvester Williams.

In Ward I, which covers downtown and northern Durham, Councilwoman Cora Cole-McFadden faces three challengers: Durham Public Schools employee Brian Callaway; DeDreana Freeman, an administrator with the East Durham Children’s Initiative; and retired teacher John Tarantino.

Six people are running for an open seat in Ward II, which covers southeast Durham. Those vying to get on the November ballot are teacher LeVon Barnes, marketing professional Robb Fluet, IT business analyst DeAnna Hall, Rev. Mark-Anthony Middleton, stay-at-home mother Dolly Reaves and engineer John Rooks Jr.

In Ward III, which covers west Durham, Councilman Don Moffitt faces three challengers: attorney Vernetta Alston, attorney Shelia Ann Huggins and pediatric nurse practitioner Lenny Kovalik.

Fayetteville

Like Durham, Fayetteville holds its primary on Oct. 10, with the top two candidates in each race advancing to the Nov. 7 election.

Mayor Nat Robertson faces three challengers in his bid for a third term, including Mayor Pro Tem Mitch Coleman and City Councilman Kirk deViere. Community activist Quancidine Gribble, who has been arrested twice during the campaign, is also on the ballot.

In District 1, which includes northern parts of Fayetteville, Councilwoman Kathy Jensen faces two challengers: businessman Curtis Brown Sr. and Cathy Dickens.

Nine people are vying for the open District 2 seat, which covers southeastern Fayetteville. The candidates are George Butterfly, who refurbishes wheelchairs; Len Brown; chiropractor Dan Culliton; retired postal worker Ted Donovan; businesswoman Kia Henry; Linda Miller; John Mulvaney; Army veteran Paul Taylor; and Tyrone Williams.

Four people are running for the open District 3 seat, which covers parts of central and eastern Fayetteville: Melissa Allen, Army veteran Mike Dobs, business owner Tisha Waddell and nonprofit executive Jeremy Wright.

In District 4, which covers parts of central Fayetteville, Councilman Chet McDougald faces former Councilman D.J. Haire.

Five people are running for the open District 5 seat, which covers parts of southeastern Fayetteville. Former City Council members Johnny Dawkins and Paul Williams face entrepreneur Hanah Ehrenreich, Tommy Macon and commercial real estate broker Henry Tyson.

In District 6, which covers parts of southwest Fayetteville, Councilman Bill Crisp faces three challengers: businessman Gary Blackwell; Jason Brady, former government affairs director for Fayetteville; and Toni Stewart, who runs a homeless shelter.

In District 7, which covers parts of southwest Fayetteville, Councilman Larry Wright is running against Trevone McNeill, Tawanda Robinson and Calvin Rome.

In District 8, which covers most of west Fayetteville, Councilman Ted Mohn is running against minister John Miner.

Councilman Jim Arp is running unopposed in District 9.

Elsewhere, Rocky Mount, Erwin, Southern Pines, Roxboro and Henderson also have municipal elections on Oct. 10.