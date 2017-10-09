You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Elections for Raleigh mayor and City Council members and primaries for mayor in Durham and Fayetteville are on tap Tuesday.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., but turnout for the municipal elections is expected to be light.

In Raleigh, Mayor Nancy McFarlane faces two challengers in her bid for a fourth term. Both Paul Fitts and Charles Francis say she isn't providing the leadership the city needs, but their reasons differ. Fitts, who is backed by the Wake County Republican Party, says Raleigh needs more budget discipline, while Francis, who is backed by the Wake County Democratic Party, says some parts of the city have been forgotten.

McFarlane says she has the necessary experience to guide Raleigh through its continued growth and the challenges it presents.

All seven seats on the City Council are up for election, and six of the seven incumbents are running.

Raleigh voters also will decide on whether the city should issue $206.7 million in bonds to widen several local thoroughfares, install sidewalks and finish streetscaping projects.

In Durham, the primary will narrow the field of candidates seeking to succeed eight-term Mayor Bill Bell from six to two. The top vote-getters among City Councilman Steve Schewel, businessman and former Councilman Farad Ali, professor and musician Pierce Freelon, minister Rev. Sylvester Williams, small-business owner Shea Ramirez and retired police officer Tracy Drinker will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

All of the candidates have expressed a desire to provide more affordable housing and jobs in Durham to combat poverty.

Primary elections for seats in all three wards for Durham City Council also are on the ballot.

Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson faces three primary challengers as he seeks a third term: Mayor Pro Tem Mitch Colvin, City Councilman Kirk deViere and social activist Quancidine Hinson Gribble.

Robertson is focused on downtown development, while Colvin wants more workforce development, deViere seeks more affordable housing and Gribble says she wants to help those in need in Fayetteville.

Voters in Cary, Rocky Mount, Henderson, Erwin and Roxboro also have elections on Tuesday, while Southern Pines will hold a Town Council primary.