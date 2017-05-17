You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Wednesday he’s "fine" after collapsing during a Washington, D.C., race and being taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 56, was seen on the ground being treated by bystanders about 15 to 20 minutes into the 3-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of Washington. He at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance.

He later posted a video on Twitter from his hospital bed saying he was OK and thanking people for "all of your prayers and well wishes."

"Hey everybody, I’m fine. Just running about 2½ miles in and got overheated. No CPR. No special measures. Just checking me out," Tillis said in the video. "See you back on the Hill."

It was not immediately known what hospital Tillis was taken to.

"The initial reports were concerning, but things are going well," North Carolina Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, who worked closely with Tillis during Tilli's four-year tenure as state House speaker. "We certainly wish him a speedy recovery. Obviously, thoughts and prayers for him and his family."

"There's a little bit of a family for those of us that are in the legislature. No matter what side of the political aisle your on, you get to know each other, you get to know each other's families," said state Rep. Graig Meyer, D-Orange. "You always worry about each other, so I'm just really glad that he's OK."

Tillis was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina General Assembly from 2007 to 2015, the last four years as House speaker. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as on the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.

My thoughts and prayers are with @SenThomTillis and I wish him a speedy recovery. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 17, 2017

He was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event in Anacostia Park, leading his own "Team Tillis." Many politicians and other prominent Washington figures run the annual race, with proceeds going to charity.

"In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Senator Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery," North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family this morning."