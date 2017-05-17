Tillis says he's fine after overheating, collapsing at DC race
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Wednesday he’s "fine" after collapsing during a Washington, D.C., race and being taken away by ambulance.
Tillis, 56, was seen on the ground being treated by bystanders about 15 to 20 minutes into the 3-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of Washington. He at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance.
He later posted a video on Twitter from his hospital bed saying he was OK and thanking people for "all of your prayers and well wishes."
"Hey everybody, I’m fine. Just running about 2½ miles in and got overheated. No CPR. No special measures. Just checking me out," Tillis said in the video. "See you back on the Hill."
It was not immediately known what hospital Tillis was taken to.
"The initial reports were concerning, but things are going well," North Carolina Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, who worked closely with Tillis during Tilli's four-year tenure as state House speaker. "We certainly wish him a speedy recovery. Obviously, thoughts and prayers for him and his family."
"There's a little bit of a family for those of us that are in the legislature. No matter what side of the political aisle your on, you get to know each other, you get to know each other's families," said state Rep. Graig Meyer, D-Orange. "You always worry about each other, so I'm just really glad that he's OK."
Tillis was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina General Assembly from 2007 to 2015, the last four years as House speaker. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as on the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.
He was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event in Anacostia Park, leading his own "Team Tillis." Many politicians and other prominent Washington figures run the annual race, with proceeds going to charity.
"In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Senator Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery," North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family this morning."
redskiner May 17, 11:15 a.m.
I wonder if he understands his seizures are preexisting...and he will not be covered.
Chris Cole May 17, 11:05 a.m.
Well wishes, but imagine if he was poor and/or has a pre-existing condition? He would have to pay out of pocket and be in debt!
Mike Rodgers May 17, 10:03 a.m.
Sincerely hope he's ok. And hopefully they send him home - permanently.
Marie Ballance May 17, 10:03 a.m.
Senator Tillis - Wishing you a speedy recovery from North Carolina! :)
Deborah Turner May 17, 9:52 a.m.
Praying for Senator Tillis.
Jeffrey Derry May 17, 9:01 a.m.
Get better Senator