You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1849U

— North Carolina's junior senator, Republican Thom Tillis, said Friday that he's told fellow conservatives that they must learn the art of compromise in order to advance their agenda.

"This is a time to get good in place versus pursuing perfect at the expense of getting nothing done," Tillis told a lunch group in Raleigh.

Pressed later in an interview with WRAL News, Tillis said he'd delivered that message, although indirectly, to President Donald Trump himself.

Tillis talked with WRAL News about health care, tax reform and the push for his North Carolina counterpart Sen. Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, to call for a special prosecutor to investigate the president.

WRAL's David Crabtree asked Tillis is he would support a call for a special prosecutor of the Trump campaign and the firing of FBI director James Comey.

"I want to see where the facts lead us. I'm not willing to take the bait to say that I should jump ahead of that process," Tillis said.

"Sen. Burr is very well respected by both sides of the aisle. People trust him and they have confidence in him. I have confidence in him leading today, then we'll let the data lead us to the next step, if any at all," he said.

On working with the House in replacing the Affordable Care Act, Tillis said, "I think we'll get to a good compromise bill which is only phase one of three or four phases for us to completely implement sustainable health care.

Tillis said he expects Congress will take action on tax reform this year.

"We'll see a first phase, I believe, like we did in North Carolina, as we look at the complexity of it, the competing things that we need to get right, so that we don't create uncertainty," he said.

And he reiterated his emphasis on compromise.

"I think that it's our job to be patient and to be honest," he said, "and to go into a crowd like I did today, knowing that I was going to talk about some things that they didn't want to hear, but it was what they needed to hear."