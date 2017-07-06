You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Temperatures in the 90s and humidity at greater than 50 percent pushed central North Carolina heat index values past 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.

The summer pattern of hot and sticky with the ever-present chance for thunderstorms to form will continue into the weekend.

"We will have some hit-or-miss afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but these will be more 'miss' than 'hit,'" WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

Temperatures will remain above 90 into the evening, only cooling down to 80 by midnight.

The chance for rain rises slightly for Friday and Saturday, when a frontal boundary should reach the central part of the state late in the afternoon.