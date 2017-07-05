You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Multiple Triangle counties experienced thunderstorms Wednesday night — weather that will continue into the weekend.

WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said Wednesday night's thunderstorms could be severe, so be extremely cautious if driving into the night.

"Storms that are moving through have a history of wind damage," Maze said. "Some of these storms could be severe."

"There are reports of trees down in Orange and Alamance Counties."

Scattered showers and thunderstorms should last into the early morning hours, and muggy and warm overnight temperatures.

Hot temperatures and humid air will continue in North Carolina through the week and into the weekend.

"For us, it's going to be hot in the Triangle over the next few days," Maze said. "You can expect some rain as well."

Thursday will be partly sunny with hit-and-miss storms. But Maze said storms will be fewer and farther between than on Wednesday.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s with high humidity.

Friday and Saturday will continue the trend of stormy, humid days with seasonably hot temperatures in the 90s.