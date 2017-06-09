You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Wake County Public Schools calls Malcom Byron one of the most outstanding seniors in Fuquay-Varina High School's 2017 graduating class.

For Malcom Byron, though, the challenges of graduating seemed to come one after another.

His dad lost his job, and his mom became extremely ill.

“She was in an out the hospital a lot, and there would be like two or three week tenures at the hospital, and I’ve just kind of learned to deal with that over time," Byron said.

His childhood was anything but picture perfect. But even through the struggle, Byron's teachers quickly took notice that school seemed to be his relief.

“I was amazed because none of that ever shows on his face when he’s in your classroom," said Carole Barber, chair of the school's math department. "When he’s learning, he’s 100 percent on.”

In his senior year, Byron took some of the toughest course. Next week, he’ll graduate in the top 10 of his senior class of almost 500 students and then head to North Carolina State University."In life, things are going to happen, and you've got to deal with them accordingly," Byron said. "You've got to deal with the hand you're dealt, and that's what I've managed to do."

Barber said Byron has dealt with those challenges and succeeded.

“I’ve never seen a kid who lights up when the problems get hard or who rises to the challenge or who goes above and beyond every single day," Barber said.

It’s because of that resiliency that Byron’s teachers believe his future is brighter than ever.

“The kid loves math, the kid loves science, but what his passion is, is the weather," Barber said. "(WRAL Chief Meteorologist) Greg Fishel better watch himself because Malcom is going to end up with his job one day.”

There’s a chance that he just might do that.