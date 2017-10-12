Local News
Three students arrested after fight at Wake Forest High School
Posted 49 minutes ago
Wake Forest, N.C. — Three Wake Forest High School students were arrested Thursday after a fight in the school's cafeteria, according to town officials.
Bill Crabtree, a spokesperson for the town, said the fight started at about 7:20 a.m.
Nacir Tahiem Williams, 16, Jaquel Deshawn Dekeyser, 17, and Dendrez Lakeith Dunston, 16, all of Wake Forest, were each charged with one count of simple affray.
Minor injuries were reported, Crabtree said.
