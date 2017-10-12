You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Na6

— Three Wake Forest High School students were arrested Thursday after a fight in the school's cafeteria, according to town officials.

Bill Crabtree, a spokesperson for the town, said the fight started at about 7:20 a.m.

Nacir Tahiem Williams, 16, Jaquel Deshawn Dekeyser, 17, and Dendrez Lakeith Dunston, 16, all of Wake Forest, were each charged with one count of simple affray.

Minor injuries were reported, Crabtree said.