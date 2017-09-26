You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19ECB

— Deputies with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office have charged three Siler City women with assault after police say they entered a home without permission and assaulted a resident.

The victim sustained scratches to the body, a red, swollen left eye and an abrasion to the back of the head.

Emalda Shantia Taylor, 28, of 1200 Sunset Place, is charged with one count of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, one count of assault and battery, and one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Taylor was also accused of stealing two knives from the kitchen and puncturing the tires of a car in the driveway.

She is currently under a 48-hour hold and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on October 23.

April Mariel Taylor, 30, of 400 W Greenhill Road, and Tahesha ShaRyan Brooks, 31, of 5237 Rives Chapel Church Road are both charged with one count of breaking and entering.

Taylor and Brooks were each assigned a $750 unsecured bond and are scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on October 25.