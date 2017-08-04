You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three people were sentenced to prison for their roles in a robbery at Raleigh's Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in July 2015.

Jamell Cha Melvin was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison, the longest minimum sentence handed out Friday morning. Melvin was one of six people arrested following the theft of $487,000 from the venue's box office.

Javeal Aaron Baker was sentenced to at least 17 years and a maximum of 24 years. Kianna Lynn Maker was sentenced to eight months in prison and will serve 36 months of probation afterward.

Baker and Melvin were both found guilty of six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Kianna Lynn Baker was found guilty of one count of accessory after the fact of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said $89,000 was recovered after the robbery, but the rest of the money is still missing.

A third man accused in the robbery, Ajani Bryant, is still awaiting trial.