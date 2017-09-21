Three patrol cars damaged after Durham chase
Posted 5:02 p.m. today
Updated 27 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — No injuries were reported after a Thursday afternoon chase downed a light pole and damaged Durham County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.
Authorities said deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when a suspect failed to stop and fled in their vehicle.
Deputies chased the subject and the pursuit ended in a crash near Stadium Drive between North Duke Street and North Roxboro Street.
Three patrol cars were damaged as a result of the wreck and a damaged light pole resulted in a downed power line.
Curtis Marcus Hargrove, 37, of Durham was in custody. Authorities said he was initially wanted on drug charges.
