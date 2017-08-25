Local News
Three injured in Fayetteville apartment fire
Posted 11:31 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:59 p.m. yesterday
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville firefighters battled a fire at Summertime Apartments on Jefferey Drive Friday night.
Several families were displaced, and three people were injured.
The people were taken to Cape Feat Valley Medical Center for treatment.
The fire was contained and is under control.
