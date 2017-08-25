You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville firefighters battled a fire at Summertime Apartments on Jefferey Drive Friday night.

Several families were displaced, and three people were injured.

The people were taken to Cape Feat Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The fire was contained and is under control.