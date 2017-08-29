You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18y9W

— Three people face charges after the Durham County Sheriff's Office searched a suspected "chop shop" last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies seized 18 dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles, two of which were stolen, as well as a semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia and cash during the Friday raid at 1451 Maplewood Drive, authorities said.

Timothy Wade Samuel, 27, was charged with two counts of felony chop shop activity, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony altering serial numbers and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Dale Smith, 21, was arrested on an outstanding charge of discharging a firearm within the city limits. Antonio Louis Sunte Jones, 20, was arrested on outstanding charges of marijuana possession, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Authorities said the three men are part of a group that operates off-road vehicles and motorcycles illegally in Durham and Durham County. The group routinely violates traffic laws, endangering the public and themselves, authorities said.