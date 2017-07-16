You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Thousands of people in Cary voted Sunday on an issue that’s tearing apart their home country.

A symbolic vote Sunday in Venezuela allowed residents to protest the current president’s plans to rewrite the constitution and immigrants who have resettled in the Triangle voiced their opinions as well.

On July 30, an election will be held in Venezuela, but those who oppose President Nicolas Maduro, his socialist party and his desire to change the current constitution believe it will be rigged.

People waited in line for several hours in the heat and rain to participate in the international mock vote, which asked participants if they reject the constitutional assembly, if want armed forces to back congress and if they support the formation of a government comprised of both Maduro backers and opponents.

The line for the symbolic vote in Cary stretched around the block before the polls opened at 8 a.m.

“This has been nonstop. People coming and coming and coming, having the chance to express themselves, because that is something we don’t have in Venezuela. We don’t have elections. For us, this is completely unexpected,” said organizer Maru Quintero.

Organizers did not expect the turnout they saw Sunday and said they had no idea there were so many Venezuelans in the Triangle and from neighboring states and communities who drove to Cary to take part in the symbolic vote.