— Several hundred people gather at McCorkle Place on Tuesday night to demand the removal of the Silent Sam Confederate statue from campus.

The statue was surrounded by barricades earlier Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent proters getting close to it.

At times, police had difficulty controlling the crowds as protesters chanted and marched for several hours, at times taking to Franklin Street and forcing the closure of the road, as officers dressed in riot gear guarded the monument.

"It doesn't need to be in the middle of campus. In a museum is fine, it's ok, but here in the middle of campus, it promotes violence," said protester Zaria Williams.

At least two people were taken into custody in connection with the protest, including one man who was escorted from the rally at about 8 p.m. following an apparent fight.

Protesters were blocking and hitting a patrol vehicle as deputies attempted to drive away with a man who was taken into custody following a fight at the rally. Police physically removed people from the front of the van.

Protesters sat in the street, pledging to stay sitting until those in custody were released.

Demonstrators held signs that read "No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA" and "Stop pretending racism is patriotism."

"Silent Sam is more protected than any student at this university," one demonstrator yelled. "Folt and the administration continue to prioritize wealthy alumni over students of color."

"This is Silent Sam's last semester! We will not be silenced by wealthy alumni and the police!"

"We're supposed to be the people's university," another yelled. "Carol Folt, Where are you?"

The crowd respected the barrier around the Confederate monument.

The crowd responded by chanting, "Where are you? Where are you? Tear it down!"

By 9:45 p.m., the crowd was around half the size it was at its peak size.

Some who attended the rally were calling for the statue to remain on the campus, including alumni Cheyenne Wiley, who said that the statue commemorated those who fought and died in the Civil War.

"I went to school here. Those 56 students joined the Confederacy for whatever reason. That's what the statue is here for," he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Monday, saying that UNC system officials have the authority to take immediate action if they believe the statue is posing a risk to public safety.

"If the University and its leadership believe such a dangerous condition is on campus, then the law gives it the authority to address those concerns," Cooper wrote.

A spokesperson for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released a response on Tuesday, saying the university does not legally have authority to remove the statue from campus unless a building inspector concludes physical disrepair of the statue poses a threat to public safety.

"We continue to believe that removing the Confederate Monument is in the best interest of the safety of our campus, but the university can act only in accordance with the laws of the state of North Carolina," the statement read.

The university posted "Rules for Events at the Silent Sam Statue and on McCorkle Place" around the monument and campus prior to the rally. Rules include no alcohol or drugs, No weapons, no damaging or defacing public property and no wearing hoods or masks to conceal identity.

Chapel Hill Transit released a statement, which said while all routes will operate regularly, customers should "expect delays due to pedestrian traffic around the downtown Franklin Street area due to a possible rally on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill." The city has also planned for several detours to avoid the northern part of campus.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger released a statement pressing for "peaceful and constructive dialogue on pressing social justice issues so that our community can move forward together."

"In the wake of events in Charlottesville and Durham, we know that tensions are running high, and we wish to reaffirm that the Town of Chapel Hill remains committed to diversity, inclusion and respect for all," she said in a statement.

She said the Town of Chapel Hill is monitoring the situation and working with the university and businesses in the best interest of community safety.

Cooper's comments came in response to a letter sent Monday by UNC system officials expressing fear that the statue, which has been the subject of debate for several years and has previously been vandalized, could spark protests that could lead to injury or property damage.

“Chancellor [Carol] Folt has notified us that the law enforcement staff at UNC-Chapel Hill believe that it is only a matter of time before an attempt is made to pull down Silent Sam in much the same manner we saw in Durham,” the letter said. “Based on our interactions with state and local law enforcement, including the State Bureau of Investigation, an attempt may occur at any time.”

A crowd of protesters last week toppled a Confederate statue outside the former Durham County courthouse. Eight people face criminal charges in the case.

UNC system officials said that, because Silent Sam is in a prominent location on the Chapel Hill campus – near residence halls, classrooms and the financial aid building – they worry that protests that would likely draw outside groups could injure a student or significantly disrupt university operations.

The letter to Cooper comes on the same day Folt issued a statement to students, warning them about the potential Tuesday evening rally at the Silent Sam monument.

In the letter to Cooper, system officials said they believe there is a “strong likelihood” the university will require substantial law enforcement and emergency services support because of ongoing safety and security threats surrounding the statue.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the only campus in the UNC system that has a Confederate monument on its property. Last week, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger requested that the university petition the North Carolina Historical Commission to immediately remove Silent Sam from campus “in the interest of public safety.”