— Despite drizzle and chilly temperatures, thousands of people hit the ground running Saturday for the Komen Triangle Race for the Cure in Research Triangle Park.

More than 6,000 signed up for the 5K, which raises money and awareness for breast cancer.

WRAL is a proud sponsor of the Komen Race for the Cure.

Melanee Swanson, 29, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February. She said while the diagnosis was terrifying, having a strong support system keeps her fighting.

"It's terrible. It's definitely gut wrenching. You're completely surprised because you're a healthy 28-year-old person with no family history," Swanson said.

"But I've got 40 people here that are here for me, which is just crazy."

Many survivors said the the theme of the day was strength.

"I didn't have time to have a pity party," survivor Teresa Dunlap said. "You know people talk about being a hero. It's not about being a hero. It's about life throwing things at you, and you just move forward."

The 2017 fundraising goal is $1 million. So far the race has raised $803,000.

Using your cell phone, text "Komen N-C-T-C" to 243-725, to make a donation.

WRAL will match the first $2,500 raised via text.