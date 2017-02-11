You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17K5C

— Thousands are expected to attend an annual civil rights march that in recent years has focused on fighting the conservative-leaning agenda in North Carolina state government.

But Saturday's 11th annual "Moral March on Raleigh" led by the state NAACP also will include speakers focused on opposition to actions by President Donald Trump, particularly on immigration. Other rallies held in Raleigh this year have been critical of Trump.

Saturday's protesters also plan to push for the repeal of House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and which bathrooms transgender people can use. Other topics will include opposition to gerrymandering in redistricting and to the repeal of former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

The march begins near Raleigh's Memorial Auditorium and ends near the old Capitol Building.