— Thousands of people are expected to turn out Thursday evening as Duke University's new president is formally sworn into office.

Vincent Price started his role in Durham in July of this year, but Duke is expecting attendees to come from all over the country to fill the thousands of chairs packing grassy area in front of the school's chapel. Price is the university's 10th president, following Richard Broadhead who was inaugurated in 2004.

Broadhead stepped down earlier this year to return to his position as the William Preston Few Professor of English at Duke, and Vincent Price was selected to replace him. Price comes to Duke from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was provost.

The program will begin around 5 p.m.