You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18POK

Ikea’s known for some pretty great inventions. I mean, the Frakta bag can easily serve as a laundry hamper, beach bag or Ikea shopping bag, so that’s one multi-purpose and genius design, if you ask me.

However, the Blanda Blank bowl, although sleek and stylish, may not be the best choice for serving guests because it’s reportedly been setting foods on fire. Yes, you read that right: A stainless steel bowl is starting fires.

Richard Walter told Swedish publication Aftonbladet about how this Blanda Blank set a bowl of grapes on fire. His account was translated by The Local.

According to the publication, Walter was eating grapes outside when he became suspicious at the smell of smoke.

“I saw it was burning in the grape bowl. How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where (the sun) hit the twigs, and that’s where it started,” Walter told the Aftonbladet tabloid, according to The Local.

Walter also posted a video experiment to prove that the Blanda Blank could actually catch fire.

Here, he demonstrates that when the bowl is left in the sun, it does get hot enough to cause a piece of newspaper to burn.

The video’s been viewed almost 20,000 times and people are commenting things like, “Scary.”

This was enough to catch Ikea’s attention because now the company is doing an investigation into the matter.

“We take this information very seriously and will now investigate what happened,” Ikea spokesperson Emil Eriksson told Aftonbladet.

IKEA

The company also wrote a comment to The Local which stated, “Product safety is always a top priority at Ikea and Ikea products are always tested to comply with applicable standards and legislations. In risk assessment for the bowl Blanda it has been established that many different parameters would have to converge for the content of the bowl to overheat and that the risk for this to happen is very low.”

So, Ikea does not see this salad bowl as a major threat, which is good to know.

IKEA

They went on to say, “The round design of the bowl further contributes to a very low risk of spreading, in case of any overheated material in the bowl.”

But, if you’re bringing a salad or a side dish to an outdoor BBQ this summer, you may want to select a different vessel to transport your food. You know, just in case!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.