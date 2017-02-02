You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A third person has been charged in connection with the November shooting death of a 40-year-old woman outside a Fayetteville bar.

Police on Thursday said they've charged Robert Jamar Avant, 25, of the 7400 block of Southgate Road, with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Avant was taken into custody in Colombus County on Jan. 30.

According to investigators, Nika Albana, of Boston, died Nov. 8 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after being shot outside Jumpers Nite Life in the 500 block of South Reilly Road.

The charges against Avant come two weeks after authorities arrested Albana's fiance, David Martin, and another man in connection with the shooting.

Martin, 45, of the 1300 block of Carolee Court, and Antonia Monroe, 52, of the 1300 block of Chilton Drive, were also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Avant, Martin and Monroe all remain in custody with no bond.