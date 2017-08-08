You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Taheem Ivory Lassiter.

Xzavier Dawu Murrell, 19, was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Murrell was considered "armed and dangerous" during officials' week-long search for him following Lassiter's Aug. 1 death. Two other men, Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock, 18, and Eric Lamont Dillard, 19, were arrested on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 on the same charges for their connection to Lassiter's death.

Authorities said the incident happened at 4956 Pebble Beach Dr. near New Hope Road about 10:30 p.m. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Lassiter was shot once and transported to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.