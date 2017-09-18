You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities in the western Kentucky town of Leitchfield are searching for a burglar who stole clothes set aside for an 81-year-old man's funeral.

Security video at the Watts & Hunt Funeral Home shows a man broke in last Wednesday night and hung out inside for about three hours, eating candy, drinking soda and taking a nap.

Before he left, he stripped naked, picked up the clothes set out for Ray Daughtery's funeral and put them on, even taking time to sniff the underwear before stepping into it. He also grabbed the keys to the hearse on his way out.

"If you have some type of issue that you're going through that you got so desperate that you had to do something like this, we will help you in any way we can," Detective Kevin Smith of the Leitchfield Police Department said. "However, we do have a job to do, but that does not mean that we can't help you."

Daughtery's daughter, Rebecca Miller, said her father would want the family to forgive the man.

"He would say, 'I hope he gets his justice, but I hope he gets right with God, and he doesn't ever do this to nobody else – never ever, ever,'" Miller said.