— A thief took hundreds of dollars’ worth of items and left behind damage after two cars in a parking lot along the American Tobacco Trail were broken into on the same day.

Melanie Koritz said she went for a run at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with her 2-year-old son in tow. When she returned to her car, she said her driver’s side window had been smashed and hundreds of dollars’ worth of property had been taken.

Koritz’s car was parked in a lot along the 7600 block of Fayetteville Road near Antler Point Drive. She said when she returned, another couple was waiting for her because they had heard her car alarm going off and went to see what happened.

Koritz said her wallet, winter coat and her son’s diaper bag full of necessities were stolen from the car.

According to police, a wallet and purse had been stolen from another car in the same parking lot on Tuesday as well.

Police estimate the total of stolen property and damage was nearly $1,000.

Koritz has since gotten her broken window replaces and although she is shaken up, she said she knows it could have been worse.

"Honestly, I was really upset. I had this guy with me so I was just glad that we weren't around when it happened," she said, referencing her son.

Durham police have not said if thefts have been an issue along the stretch of trail in the area.