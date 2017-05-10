You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

2017 has already been a big year for health trends and people are discovering new ways to naturally fight diseases with different types of food. One of the biggest health trends of the year is anti-inflammatory foods, which are awesome for a lot of different reasons, like mellowing the symptoms of arthritis, cardiovascular diseases and even some types of cancers, according to WebMD.

Inflammation has been associated with everything from acne and weight gain to more serious health conditions, such as diabetes. Anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce these issues and risks while also kicking your health into high gear.

Here is a list of anti-inflammatory foods that will boost your health, may even help you drop those last couple of pounds and make you feel awesome:

1. Spices

Think ginger, cinnamon and turmeric when you’re trying to incorporate anti-inflammatory spices in your cooking. Try cooking Indian cuisine for a meal that uses these spices in one dish.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are the best. They are full of antioxidants, rich in vitamin C and they are proven to help with inflammation. Pop a few onto toast, stir into yogurt or stash a bowl in the freezer for a refreshing snack.

3. Dark Chocolate

Finally, a sweet treat you won’t feel guilty about eating. Antioxidants in dark chocolate can prevent weight gain and lower blood sugar. Just be sure to get the kind with a cacao content of at least 70%.

4. Coconut Oil

There are probably a thousand things you love about coconut oil, but one should be its anti-inflammatory properties. Use it in your cooking instead of regular oil or rub onto sections of your body that are injured or inflamed to reduce pain and other symptoms.

5. Leafy Greens

Kale, spinach, arugula and other greens are important to your anti-inflammatory health. These foods are full of vitamin A, C and E , are low in calories and are amazing for your body.

6. Hot Peppers

Good news for people who love spicy foods. Hot peppers are a great anti-inflammatory food for your brain and your body. Stir into chilis, add to salads and spice up your salsa with hot peppers.

7. Broccoli

When it doubt, just eat your broccoli. This vegetable has an incredible amount of antioxidants that seriously improve your health. It can even help you fight off cancer.

8. Fatty Fish

Salmon and tuna are great ways to incorporate healthy fats and omega-3 into our diet. Eating fatty fish can also minimize the risk of heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

9. Nuts

Certain types of nuts, such as walnuts and hazelnuts, are also a great source of omega-3. Almonds are an awesome source of vitamin E, which protects the body from inflammation. Swap out croutons for walnuts for a healthy crunch on your next salad and choose to munch on almonds rather than chips or crackers.

Foods to Avoid:

There are certain foods that actually promote inflammation that should be avoided. Fried foods, soda and processed meats are a few of the foods that can add to the inflammation problem and create other health problems, according to Eat This Not That. However, nobody's perfect so don't feel bad if you treat yourself every once in a while.

While these foods can help improve your anti-inflammatory health and give you other benefits, no one knows your body better than you do. Talk with your doctor, find out what works for you (and what doesn’t), then do whatever makes you feel amazing.