— The newest staff member at the Johnston County Courthouse is paw-deep in job training, and soon she'll be unleashed to help victims and witnesses sharing testimony in court.

Teghan, the state's first courthouse facility dog, is now 7 months old and 18 pounds.

Officials say Teghan will keep training until she's about 1, when she can become certified to help victims.

Once her courtroom shifts begin, Teghan will comfort and support child and adult witnesses and victims while they deliver difficult testimonies.

Multiple local companies signed up to pay for the dog's adoption costs and training classes, and Clayton Animal Hospital agreed to provide all of Teghan's veterinary care and grooming needs.

Assistant District Attorney Jordan Ford will be Teghan’s primary caretaker.

Teghan is named in memory of Teghan Skiba, a 4-year-old tortured and murdered by Jonathan Richardson in 2010. Richardson is currently on death row in Central Prison.