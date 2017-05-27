You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The N.C. Department of Transportation has come is bowing to the old-school motorist who prefers unfolding a large piece of paper to tapping on a cell phone.

The agency has released the 2017-18 North Carolina State Transportation map. Maps are offered for free at welcome centers, rest areas and NCDOT offices across the state. They can also be ordered online or by phone.

NCDOT says more than 1.75 million copies of the latest map have been printed. The map details more than 106,000 miles of public roadway that span the state.

A news release from NCDOT notes that once the map is stored in a glove box or center console, or even used as a bookmark, it can be accessed regardless of the strength of a WiFi or cellular signal.