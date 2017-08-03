The new Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is more salty than sweet
Posted 10:06 a.m. today
Updated 28 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Krispy Kreme unveiled their newest creation, the Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut, on Thursday, and it is a salty-sweet lover's dream.
"The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese's Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter," the Winston-Salem-based company said on its website. It contains 400 calories, 24 grams of fat and 21 grams of sugar.
The peanut butter cream filling inside the doughnut tastes like a whipped peanut butter -- it is salty, light and definitely delicious. Unlike the candy that inspired it, the Reese's doughnut is more peanut butter than chocolate, so it's not overwhelmingly sweet.
The chopped peanuts on top made for a crunchy, decadent finish.
The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is available at all U.S. Krispy Kreme locations.
