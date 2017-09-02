You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Latest on Harvey and the storm's aftermath (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Authorities say an elderly woman was found floating face-down in water in her flooded home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett told radio station KFDM on Saturday that the woman was found dead in her bedroom. He says the house had at least 2 feet (60 centimeters).

Burnett has ordered an autopsy.

The woman's death raises the death count from Harvey to at least 43 people.

___

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past week.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Houston on Saturday and were greeted by Gov. Greg Abbott at Ellington Field, a military reserve base in the southeast part of the city. Four Cabinet members including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are joining the president on this trip.

The president is expected to meet with Harvey victims at the air field before heading to a relief center. He did not interact with victims on his trip Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin.

Trump will head to Louisiana later Saturday.

___

11:40 a.m.

Some people who were forced from their homes by flooding from Harvey have begun the process of getting their lives back in order.

Among them is 28-year-old Kim Martinez, who was waiting Saturday for insurance adjusters to come to her Houston neighborhood, which was devastated by the storm.

The mother of two was hosting a watch party for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight last Saturday when the waters reached several feet and forced about 15 people to the attic. They eventually got to safety.

Martinez says her insurance adjuster promised to call when he arrived from Florida but didn't say when. Her sister is housing her family and three others who evacuated until they get federal disaster aid.

___

11:25 a.m.

Officials in Beaumont, Texas, say water was handed out to 6,000 vehicles during a drive-thru giveaway meant to help the Harvey-smacked city get by until its water system up and running again.

Beaumont officials began giving out water on Friday and are doing so again Saturday. They have been struggling to cope since Thursday, when the swollen Neches River inundated the main water intake system and backup pumps failed.

The Army Corp of Engineers has sent pumps to help restore service, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe to the city treatment plant. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont.

Some Beaumont residents have water pressure, but a boil order is still in effect.

___

10:45 a.m.

Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at a building on Houston's west side that is surrounded by flooding from Harvey.

Fire department spokeswoman Sheldra Brigham says no one was hurt in the fire on Saturday.

Brigham says the building had about 1 foot (30 centimeters) of water inside.

Houston TV station KTRK reported that firefighters were hampered by burglar bars on windows around the building, which appears to be a multi-family dwelling.

Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday told people in the area to evacuate because ongoing releases from two nearby reservoirs could keep thousands of homes flooded for up to 15 days.

Harvey dumped up to 50 inches (1.3 meters) of rain on the Houston-area after making landfall last week.

___

10 a.m.

Firefighters in Houston are battling a blaze at a building still surrounded by Harvey's floodwaters on the city's west side.

Houston TV station KTRK reported Saturday that firefighters were being hampered by burglar bars on windows around the building, which appears to be a multi-family dwelling.

Parts of west Houston are still inundated from the release of floodwater from nearby reservoirs that are designed to catch storm runoff.

Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday said the ongoing release of water could keep thousands of homes flooded for up to 15 days. He told residents that if they stayed and later needed help, first responders' resources could be further strained.

Harvey dumped up to 50 inches of rain on the Houston-area after making landfall last week as a powerful hurricane.

___

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage from Harvey.

The White House says he'll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation. He's also expected to meet with volunteers.

Those elements were missing from his first visit to the region on Tuesday. He was criticized as being off-key for a presidential trip to discuss communities in crisis.

Harvey made landfall in Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane and lingered for days in the region, causing catastrophic flooding and killing at least 42 people.

___

12:10 a.m.

One week after Harvey roared into the Gulf Coast, residents of a Texas city struggle with no drinking water, fires continue to erupt at a stricken chemical plant and funerals begin for some victims.

People waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water after the municipal system failed earlier this week in Beaumont, Texas, home to almost 120,000 people.

In Crosby, near Houston, thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up Friday after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at Arkema, a flooded chemical plant. It was the second fire there in two days.

President Donald Trump is set to visit the region devastated by Harvey for a second time Saturday.