— State officials say an 85-year-old man who died from prolonged exposure to cold is North Carolina's second fatality from the winter storm.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Monday that the Surry County man died Monday after falling outside his home and being exposed to the cold. On Sunday, a woman died in Montgomery County when the car in which she was riding hit a tree.

Meanwhile, officials say the State Highway Patrol responded to 1,650 accidents and more than 3,600 calls for service from Friday evening through Monday morning.

Cooper said 63 of 115 school districts closed Monday while several others opened late. Power outages hit a peak of about 30,200 and had dropped to about 1,600 customers Monday.

The state of emergency that Cooper declared for the entire state expires at noon Tuesday when temperatures are expected to get above freezing.