You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18DBS

— The Glass Jug, a bottle shop in Durham, is moving locations and planning to open its own brewery.

The shop announced the moves on its Facebook page this week. The Glass Jug's plan is to move to a different suite in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, where it's currently located, and tack on a beer garden.

To augment their current offerings, they'll add a brewery that will brew "one-off experimental batches" that will only be sold at the shop.

"Our small size will enable us to do a variety of styles and try some unique flavor combinations," the shop wrote in its announcement. "Our always-rotating lineup will include some hoppy IPAs, fruited kettle sours, dark ales, Belgian-inspired ales, easy-drinking session beers, and a lot of experiments with herbs, spices, fruits, and other unique flavors."

There will also be a new event room that can be rented out and reserved for parties.

The store is hoping to open its new location by September.