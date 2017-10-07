You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Patrons of the North Carolina State Fair may find themselves in a pickle now that a long-running dill has reached the end.

Mt. Olive Pickle Co. has announced it will not be involved with the annual fair this year, ending an association that dates back to the 1950s.

Company spokeswoman Lynn Williams said it was time for Mt. Olive Pickle to make the change. Williams said production demands have grown, and in recent years it's been difficult to juggle the needs of the plant with 11 straight days at the fair.

Williams also said the company's production levels this year are the highest they've ever been, making it seem to be the right time to end the fair run.

This year's fair opens on Oct. 12.