Wondering where your favorite grocery store ranks compared to other stores?

Here's a list from Consumer Reports ranking 62 grocers including Harris Teeter, Aldi, Publix, Lowes Foods, Food Lion, Walmart, Target and more.

You probably won't be surprised at the lowest ranked store on the list.

Thanks to CouponsInTheNews.com for sharing the full list and for putting together a slideshow of the 16 worst stores based on the survey results.

Here are the rankings of the top 10 and our local North Carolina stores:

Top 10 Stores

1. Wegmans

2. Market Basket

3. Trader Joe's

4. Publix

5. Fareway Stores

6. Costco

7. Military Commissary

8. Festival Foods

9. Stater Bros.

10. H-E-B

NC Store Rankings

1. Wegmans (coming to NC in 2018)

3. Trader Joe's

4. Publix

6. Costco

11. Sprouts Farmers Market

13. ALDI

23. Harris Teeter

25. Lowes Foods

30. Whole Foods Market

31. Kroger

32. BJ's Wholesale Club

39. Sam's Club

42. IGA

44. Target

45. Food Lion

46. BI-LO

62. Walmart

Once again, Wegmans is at the top of the list. I can't wait for their Triangle area stores to open. And it is interesting to see Sprouts come in at number 11 ahead of Aldi and Harris Teeter. Poor Walmart just can't seem to move away from the bottom of the list.

Details about new Wegmans locations opening in North Carolina

Details about new Sprouts location open in Raleigh

Are you surprised by any of the rankings?

Which grocery store do you go to most often?

