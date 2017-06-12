The Best and the Worst: 2017 Grocery Store Rankings
Wondering where your favorite grocery store ranks compared to other stores?
Here's a list from Consumer Reports ranking 62 grocers including Harris Teeter, Aldi, Publix, Lowes Foods, Food Lion, Walmart, Target and more.
You probably won't be surprised at the lowest ranked store on the list.
Thanks to CouponsInTheNews.com for sharing the full list and for putting together a slideshow of the 16 worst stores based on the survey results.
Here are the rankings of the top 10 and our local North Carolina stores:
Top 10 Stores
1. Wegmans
2. Market Basket
3. Trader Joe's
4. Publix
5. Fareway Stores
6. Costco
7. Military Commissary
8. Festival Foods
9. Stater Bros.
10. H-E-B
NC Store Rankings
1. Wegmans (coming to NC in 2018)
3. Trader Joe's
4. Publix
6. Costco
11. Sprouts Farmers Market
13. ALDI
23. Harris Teeter
25. Lowes Foods
30. Whole Foods Market
31. Kroger
32. BJ's Wholesale Club
39. Sam's Club
42. IGA
44. Target
45. Food Lion
46. BI-LO
62. Walmart
Once again, Wegmans is at the top of the list. I can't wait for their Triangle area stores to open. And it is interesting to see Sprouts come in at number 11 ahead of Aldi and Harris Teeter. Poor Walmart just can't seem to move away from the bottom of the list.
Details about new Wegmans locations opening in North Carolina
Details about new Sprouts location open in Raleigh
Are you surprised by any of the rankings?
Which grocery store do you go to most often?
Kevin L Jun 13, 9:18 a.m.
The continued hype from numerous news articles about Wegman's coming to the Triangle are starting to become boorish. I wouldn't mind shopping there but - out of there several announced Wegman locations they have not broken ground - yet. We have so many grocery stores in the are already, why doesn't everyone support and discuss a grocer they enjoy going to CURRENTLY?
Dido Jun 13, 8:18 a.m.
We're Publix fans since they opened the store in Wake Forest 😀. But, if I'm in Raleigh, I'll still stop by at Fresh Market.
luvstoQ Jun 12, 9:22 p.m.
Market Basket is also in SE Texas and parts of LA. Don't know anything about Wegmans, but would like to have one near to find out! Really like Sprouts and Aldi's, but mostly for specialized stuff and fresh produce. Not surprised that HT is in a declining spot - wish they could have stayed like they were a couple years ago. Am looking forward to finding out what Lidl is all about!! Surprised that Lowes is as high ranking as it is - don't care for them at all - have never had good customer service there. Everyone has their favorites, which is great, as we have many to choose from!!
jdouglas13 Jun 12, 6:44 p.m.
Market Basket is in New England. I haven't been myself, but have heard good things and seen their flyer. The prices were impressive.
I, too, am waiting with baited breath for Wegmans. When are they supposed to open?
The Sauced Butterfly Jun 12, 6:09 p.m.
Wegman's is not here YET SO how the tarnation is it Number 1 ?
New yorkers go home
Faye Prosser -WRAL Smart Shopper Jun 12, 1:03 p.m.
vlynn - I really look forward to shopping Wegmans when they get here. Everyone I talk to who has been there loves it.
vlynn Jun 12, 12:08 p.m.
Never heard of Market Basket and I'm surprised at how high Sprouts ranked, too. Guessing that customer service is a big component of the rankings, but the rankings still seem odd. From all the hype, I'm expecting Wegmans to blow my socks off!