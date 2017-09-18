You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hundreds of lineman from North Carolina are working to get the lights and air conditioning back on for tens of thousands of people in Florida, who have been without power for more than a week since Hurricane Irma raked the state.

And those Floridians are mighty grateful for their efforts.

"Here in Bartow, we want to roll out the red carpet of hospitality for what they're doing for us," said Trish Pfeiffer, who organized the thank you effort by residents of Bartow, which is about 45 miles east of Tampa.

Pfeiffer announced in a Facebook post the arrival of the "Electric Calvary" from North Carolina and requested that people provide water for the linemen and tree trimmers working in the community. Within hours, the stage of the local civic center was filled with bottled water.

"From there, it just went silly," said Nick Whitley, a lineman for Wilson Electric.

People dropped off everything from cookies, crackers and fruit to shaving cream, mouthwash and toothpaste. New T-shirts, towels and wash cloths were stacked in the civic center.

Restaurants, churches and civic groups then worked together to feed the crews breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, and volunteers even signed up to do the linemen's laundry.

"They just got it all covered. There's nothing they've left out," Whitley said.

"I've worked Hurricane Hugo in 1989 up till now. I can't say it enough. It's just overwhelming," Wilson Electric supervisor Ken Hill said of Bartow's response.

The crews from Wilson, Wake Forest, High Point, Morganton and little Washington – they're unfamiliar with each other as well as the region – have been putting in 15-hour workdays, starting at sunrise to replace splintered utility poles and reconnect power lines.

"That's my job. It's what I signed up for," Whitley said.

"Just knowing you're going to make someone happy at the end of the day by getting the lights back on, that's what keeps you motivated," Hill said.

"It was a thrill to seem them out here, putting out poles and stringing the wire back up," Bartow resident Debbie Lamell said. "It means the world to us that they came and left their state to come here and help us."

Whitley said he and his colleagues are simply paying back.

"We've had storms in Wilson. We have them come in to help us. It's full circle," he said.

The crews said the most energizing part of Bartow's hospitality have been the dozens of drawings and notes from area children.

"Thank you for giving us power so people can be happy and cool," said one, while another said, "You literally lit up my life!"

One lineman said he plans to put one of the children's notes on his refrigerator back home to remind him why he does the job.

"That's real heartfelt there," Hill said. "Notes from the kids are real special to me, the other guys, too. They really appreciate it."

"From all the towns we've worked for," Whitley said, "this community here has been bar none the best ever."

Hill said it's unclear how long the crews will remain in Florida.

"We want everybody back on before we leave," he said.