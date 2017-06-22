You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Texas authorities said a mother who was charged in the June 13 drowning of her 6-month-old daughter was distracted by Facebook when she left the infant alone in the bathtub.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, of Reno, Texas, is accused of leaving her infant daughter, Zayla, in the bathtub alone, according to NBC affiliate Dallas-Fort Worth News. Stuckey originally told deputies she left the child alone for "only a couple minutes."

Investigators later found that Stuckey had been on Facebook Messenger for at least 18 minutes while the child was in the tub, the television station reported.