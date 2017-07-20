You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Texas man denied Thursday taking part in the brutal killings of a Granville County couple almost three years ago, saying his father, who is now dead, committed the crime.

Eric Alexander Campbell, 24, of Alvin, Texas, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, identity theft and two counts of cruelty to animals in the Dec. 31, 2014, deaths of Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62.

Authorities say Campbell and his father, Edward Watson Campbell, stormed into the Faulkners' home in northern Granville County, robbed them, set fire to the house and killed them before fleeing in both the couple's Chevrolet Silverado and a stolen SUV. Medical examiners testified Wednesday that the Faulkners were beaten, stabbed and shot with bolts, or arrows from a crossbow.

Police in Lewisburg, W.Va., arrested Edward and Eric Campbell on New Year's Day 2015 following a shootout, and investigators found the Faulkners' bodies under a mattress in the back of the pickup.

Edward Campbell killed himself in March 2015 in Raleigh’s Central Prison, where he was being held.

Eric Campbell described for jurors a childhood filled with beatings and humiliation at the hands of a domineering father.

"Any kind of mistake a boy could make, you were hit," he testified. "Basically, when he was done, you were black from the bottom of your legs to your neck."

Edward Campbell's violent nature wasn't confined to his children, his son said, noting that his father also beat his stepmother, bludgeoned the family dog with a 2x4 and once knocked a man's teeth out with an iron pipe for cutting him off in traffic.

"He used physical force all of our lives," Eric Campbell said.

When Eric Campbell was a teen, he said, his father began cooking methamphetamine in a backyard shed for his own consumption. He would sometimes be forced to help, he said, and his father would give him meth to keep him going when he was exhausted from looking after his young half-sister and half-brothers.

Eric Campbell said he tried to escape by getting outside jobs and going to community college, but he was never successful. Instead, he just tried not to provoke his father's anger.

"I learned how to react to his moods to avoid being hit," he testified.

The defense is expected to go over the Faulkners' deaths with Eric Campbell on Thursday afternoon.