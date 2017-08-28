You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After almost a month off, jurors on Monday quickly found a Texas man guilty of robbing and killing a Granville County couple almost three years ago.

Eric Campbell, 24, of Alvin, Texas, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, identity theft and cruelty to animals in the Dec. 31, 2014, deaths of Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62.

Jurors will now have to determine whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Although the sentencing hearing was set to start Monday afternoon, defense attorney Will Durham said some of his witnesses are from the Houston area, and he's unsure when they would be able to come to North Carolina as he hasn't talked to them since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas over the weekend. An expert witness for the defense also is tied up in other trials, Durham said.

The six hours of jury deliberations in the case was divided by a hiatus of more than three weeks. A woman on the jury initially asked to be excused from deliberations that caused a temporary halt to the case, and she later was involved in a car crash that required surgery and recovery time.

On Monday morning, she told Superior Court Judge Henry Hight that she was recovered and was ready to proceed with deliberations. Campbell's attorneys asked that she be dismissed and a mistrial declared, saying her skittishness and uncertainty over whether jurors had discussed the case during the off period raised questions about a fair trial.

Authorities say Campbell and his father, Edward Watson Campbell, stormed into the Faulkners' home in northern Granville County, robbed them, killed them and set fire to the house before fleeing in both the couple's Chevrolet Silverado and a stolen SUV.

Police in Lewisburg, W.Va., arrested the Campbells on Jan. 1, 2015, following a shootout, and investigators found the Faulkners' bodies under a mattress in the back of the pickup.

Edward Campbell killed himself two months later in Raleigh’s Central Prison, leaving his son to face trial alone in the case.

Eric Campbell's defense argued throughout three weeks of testimony that Edward Campbell had committed the crimes and that Eric Campbell suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father, which left him incapable of standing up to his father and preventing the carnage in the Faulkners' home.

But prosecutors insisted that one person couldn't have inflicted all of the injuries the Faulkners suffered and that Eric Campbell made "conscious choices and deliberate decisions" to support his father before and after the killings.