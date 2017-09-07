You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spent his Labor Day offering his thoughts about the end of the world, according to CNN.

More specifically, Musk tweeted out his thoughts about a potential World War III.

Musk’s comments come as North Korea continues to test nuclear weapons, which prompted Nikki Haley, the U.S ambassador to the U.N., to say that North Korea is “begging for war.”

North Korea has tested six nuclear weapons as of Sept. 3. And Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any sanctions placed against the Korean country will be useless, according to BBC.

Putin said that “military hysteria” could lead to a world war of catastrophic proportions, BBC reported.

But Musk isn’t worried about that, not completely. The tech mogul said on Twitter over the weekend that artificial intelligence will start the next world war.

Musk said in a tweet that North Korea “should be low on our list of concerns for civilizational existential risk." He said North Korea wouldn't add any risk of war.

He added in a separate tweet, “China, Russia, soon all countries (with) strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo.”

And it might not be country leaders who plan the next war.

Musk’s comments come as Putin also said that the country who leads in artificial intelligence “will be the ruler of the world.”

Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia but for all humankind,” said Putin, according to RT. “It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.”

As The Verge reported, both China and the United States are researching ways to use AI in warfare.

Putin said drones will be the key to warfare, according to The Associated Press.

But Putin also said he hopes no country monopolizes the market on AI warfare, according to The Verge.

"If we become leaders in this area,” he said, “we will share this know-how with entire world, the same way we share our nuclear technologies today.”