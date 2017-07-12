You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Soaring temperatures and high humidity on Tuesday could make for the hottest day of the year so far around central North Carolina.

A heat advisory was in effect early Wednesday morning for counties stretching from Cumberland in the south, through Wake County and into the northeast corner of the state. Temperatures will climb to 97 degrees in the hottest part of the day and simmer to 75 in the coolest.

The widespread advisory will last from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as the heat index could be between 100 and 105 degrees.

"It was hot yesterday, hot today, hot tomorrow," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "(The National Weather service) decided to go ahead and issue (the heat advisory). I imagine we'll see one again tomorrow and possibly Friday, too."

Skies will stay mostly dry on Wednesday while the heat rises. Around lunchtime, though, a few storms could pop up in counties south of the Triangle.

If those storms do develop, they could bring a bit of relief from the sweltering heat.

"They're going to have a tough time getting going, but if they do end up actually developing, they will produce some brief heavy rain," Gardner said.