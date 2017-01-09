You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Tired of the cold? Don't worry, warmer weather is on its way.

After temperatures dipped down into single digits, the Triangle will see the mercury rise above freezing on Tuesday before climbing even higher later in the week. But even though the region is warming above 32 degrees, it won't be enough to get rid of all the lingering snow and ice.

"We keep talking about the fact that we're going to be above freezing today, and we are, but don't expect that to create some magical, dramatic warming and make all this go away," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Cloud cover during the day will mitigate any sunshine that could help melt more ice, Gardner said. By lunchtime, the clouds will begin to move in from the south, bringing moisture and spotty showers along with them.

A warm front moving through overnight will bring more of the same cloudy, damp weather, which could make for a wet Wednesday morning commute.

"We're going to switch gears to warmer but more unsettled weather for the next few days," Gardner said.

Tuesday's temperature will rise to 34 degrees by noon around Raleigh and eventually crest at 41 in the afternoon.

Then, after almost three days of sub-freezing temperatures, the region will string together at least six days of warmer weather: Temperatures are expected to continue climbing throughout the week, with a forecast high in the 50s on Wednesday and in the 60s on Thursday. By Friday, the forecast high is 71 degrees.

Temperatures will return to normal for this time of year over the weekend, with temperatures in the 50s.